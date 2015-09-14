Read Jonathan Franzen’s New Short Story On The Side Of Your Chipotle Bag

When he’s not stirring up more Internet hate , Jonathan Franzen apparently loves him some Chipotle burrito action. The acclaimed author is featured in the latest round of the brand’s Cultivating Thought series , in which notable writers pen a short story that is published on the side of the fast-feeder’s take-out cups and bags.

Franzen explained his participation in a brief brand Q&A, saying, “Honestly, Chipotle store credit was a decisive factor. Chipotle is my go-to fast food restaurant. I also admire its wish to be a good corporate citizen.”

His story “Two-Minute Driving Lesson” taps into a complaint about traffic signs, but also seems to add a smattering of guilt for the paper cup you just may be reading it on.

Other authors in the new series include Anthony Doerr (All the Light We Cannot See), Sue Monk Kidd (The Secret Life of Bees), Stephen J. Dubner (Freakonomics, SuperFreakonomics), Tom Perrotta (Election, Little Children, The Leftovers), Laura Esquivel (Like Water for Chocolate), and more.

But if you’re more interested in the burrito than the best-selling authors, Chipotle has added a contest element to the campaign that will certainly get you reading. The Super Short Book Report sweepstakes challenges you to write a 103-character book report based on one of the new “Cultivating Thought” stories, for the chance to win one of 500 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-readers or, more importantly, one of three chances for a full year of free burritos.