Moneypenny Goes On A Perilous Mission To Pick Up 007’s New Sony Smartphone

In advance of the upcoming release of Spectre, the latest James Bond movie, Sony is making the most of Sony Pictures position as co-financer and distributor of the franchise with a film featuring two high-end Sony devices.

The new spot, starring Naomie Harris as the intrepid Miss Moneypenny, has her showcasing her not insignificant prowess in evading shadowy pursuers as well as several features of the Sony Xperia 25 smartphone.

During her fraught mission to collect a new phone for Bond, who is apparently otherwise occupied, Moneypenny also uses the RX100 Mark IV compact camera. Each is billed as “Made for Bond.”

The original Moneypenny never left the office and, while running an errand is a questionable advance in terms of equality, at least today’s Moneypenny is allowed out the building. Having accomplished her task, she calls Bond and rather gratifyingly tells him: “Can you do me a favor next time? Go and pick it up yourself.”

The spot, created by ad agency adam&eve/DDB, was directed by Danny Kleinman and shot on London’s South Bank. Kleinman has made several title sequences for previous Bond movies and also made the opening sequence for Spectre.

The spot breaks on U.K. TV on October 1 ahead of Spectre‘s world premiere in the U.K. on October 26.