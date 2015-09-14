This Is What It Looks Like When You Get Tasered (In Slow-Mo)

This may come as a high voltage shock, but not everybody’s attitude toward tasers can be summed up by that from the UF tasering incident of 2007. Take the bros who comprise The Slow Mo Guys, for instance. These YouTubers recently filmed a controlled tasing at drastically reduced speed and it is utterly captivating.

In the video, two men helpfully restrain volunteer Dan Hafen as the two probes puncture his skin like python fangs biting into separate areas of his back. Bits of confetti help clarify where the wire connected prongs are coming from. Instead of hearing Hafen’s screams of pain as we do in the regular speed video, we merely see the skin-rippling impact as the device ignites his sensory and motor nerves, causing him to shake and shimmy against his will. Reduced to a rate of 28,000 frames per second, the footage reveals the shockwave-like impact a good, old-fashioned tasing has on human flesh, and makes a reasonable argument against giving police officers any guff.

Now we just have to wait for the next logical step: for the Slow Mo Guys to shoot somebody. Watch the full video below.

