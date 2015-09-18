This Is What It’s Like To Shoot a Major Hollywood Movie On Mount Everest

“I don’t like happy actors, I like actors that are struggling,” filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur says. Apparently, during the grueling production of Kormákur’s gripping mountain tragedy, Everest, he liked his actors plenty.

It’s doubtful that any movie in recent years, aside from Mad Max: Fury Road, will have more people asking more consistently: How did they even film this? Everest has the scope of a technologically evolved nature documentary, but with a nuanced narrative thrust, a killer ensemble cast, and the kind of stunts that seem designed to make viewers question the sanity of altitude junkies. If it looks eerily as though this major Hollywood film was shot on the actual Mount Everest in Nepal, rather than a snowy soundstage, that’s because it was.

Baltasar Kormakur Photo: Jasin Boland , courtesy of Universal Pictures

“I really wanted to take Everest mountain shooting to the next level,” Kormákur says. “We basically trekked up to sixty thousand feet and slept in lodges that were unheated and used electric blankets to keep ourselves warm. The actors even carried equipment sometimes. We were shooting at -30 Celsius for six weeks. How do you deal with that? If you tried to hide or pretend it isn’t there, it’s not gonna help you.”

The director and his team filmed all the way up to just under base camp. Even if the actors wanted to go higher, there’s no insurance company that would’ve allowed them to do so. Everest, which is out on September 18 and is based on the 1996 mountain disaster Jon Krakauer famously wrote about, is the kind of movie that’s incredibly hard to finance. With no potential sequel, no obvious hero, and a well-known downer ending (don’t Google if you plan to go!), it’s not exactly the bread and butter of Hollywood. Once financing did go through, Kormákur had to figure out a way to film safely and still capture the epic scale of this epic mountain.

Although keenly aware of not wanting to create another tragedy while shooting a notorious tragedy—the deadliest Everest disaster of all time took place while the second unit was still filming–the director sent a team of expert climbers all the way to the top of Everest to cover the mountain, and shoot from all angles. (“At that point it’s like shooting a film in space. You can get a camera into space, but you can’t have actors there with you. There is no way.”) Everything the audience sees in the movie, which is playing exclusively in IMAX 3-D, was shot on the mountains, although a lot of the scene on higher elevation levels was shot with actors in the Dolomites and then spliced together. The effect is seamless.

“We are not creating something out of thin air,” Kormákur says. “We are using a mountain that exists and trying to capture it in a way that hasn’t been possible up till now.”