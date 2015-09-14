Jon Favreau Unveils “Jungle Book” Footage In Most Appropriate Medium Possible

Picture Mowgli from The Jungle Book. He’s swinging from a vine, isn’t he? Mowgli’s preferred mode of transportation, and Tarzan’s as well, as practically inseparable from any memory of him. So what better place to debut footage from the new, live-action Jungle Book movie than the namesake platform: Vine.

Over the weekend, director Jon Favreau unveiled the first-ever footage from 2016’s most vine-swingingest movie on the six-second looping video site. (Talk about Swingers. Eh, Favreau fans?) The brief clip gives a flavor of what the film will look like, with soaring, picturesque views of the lush, jungle setting and the boy raised by animals at its center. The clip is over before you know it, as is Vine’s custom, but its promising enough to make you want to stick around and swing through it a few more times.