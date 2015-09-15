9 Ways To (Politely) Turn Down Extra Work

Congratulations, you’re the office superstar! You always meet your deadlines. Your boss is constantly emailing you with fast-but-welcomed praise (“Great work on this!” “You rock!” “How did I ever survive without you?!”). And your coworkers regularly want your “input” on things.

The only teensy little problem here is that your workload is bursting at the seams—everyone knows you’re good, and so you’re the first draft pick for the new project, the big pitch,and anything new that seems to be going on lately. You’ve heard of burnout, and when you look down at your once pristine Milly pencil skirt, you can practically see the singed edges.

This article is your exit strategy. The next time someone pulls a Bill Lumbergh and tries to sign you on for a project that you know you could help out with, but is just so not on your (or your boss’s) priority list, these comebacks will make you sound polite and professional—but will keep you out of the weeds.

[Related: Are You On The Fast Track To Burnout?]

1. “I’d love to help out with that, but my concentration needs to be on [insert task] right now.”

2. “My priority is [insert task] until [insert date]. Afterward, I’m happy to discuss taking this on.”

3. “I wish I could help, but I know I couldn’t give it the time it deserves right now.”