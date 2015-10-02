Getting Creative About Benefits For Working Parents With Midweek “Playdates”

When Douglas Merrill founded ZestFinance and began to think about the culture he wanted to install there, he thought back to his years as Google’s CIO, from 2003 to 2008.

Google, he says, had had “an interesting historical slope” when it came to work-life balance. At first, there hadn’t been much of it. But then a few “key cultural avatars”–namely Susan Wojcicki and Sheryl Sandberg–had children, he recalls. Gradually, the culture shifted toward one more respectful of work-life mix, he says, but it took a while.

Merrill had looked on as a “disinterested party” at the time because he didn’t have kids yet himself. But he did note a lesson: It’s really tough “to materially move cultures once they’re heavily enshrined.”

So when he founded ZestFinance—an event roughly coinciding with the birth of his first child, Elisabette—Merrill asked himself a question: “I wanted to look at the nice path Google was going down and say, ‘Where would they be at now if they had started thinking this was key?’”

Douglas Merrill and his children

There was one popular option that Merrill nonetheless knew wouldn’t work for ZestFinance: a work-from-home culture. “So much of what we do involves a lot of cross-talk communication, which is hard to do when you’re not at the office.”

If the solution wasn’t to bring the workweek home, then maybe the solution was to bring a bit of home to the workweek. Merrill began to think about “the notion of playdates,” he says.

The phrase alone appealed to him, with its notion of appointed times. “My schedule dominates me,” he confesses; his Google Calendar is king. But while other busy people through history have often scheduled time with kids, Merrill added a new twist: Why shouldn’t these playdates occur right smack in the middle of the workday?