5 Work-Life Lessons From The Muppets

The Muppets have been working in Hollywood for almost 40 years, but rather than considering retirement, they are well into the second act of their careers.

The latest step in that second act is their new show that premieres tonight on ABC at 8 p.m. The half-hour show builds on the reboot the franchise has taken in the last several years, beginning with 2011’s The Muppets. The continued success banks on the nostalgia of a generation that grew up with Jim Henson’s creations and is now raising their own children on the Disney-owned characters.

The Muppets won’t be following the variety-show-style format of the original Muppet Show (1976-1981) and Muppets Tonight (1996-1998). Instead, the new show will be shot in documentary style and will explore the Muppets’ personal lives and relationships, both at home and at work, as well as achievements, disappointments, romances, and breakups (Kermit and Miss Piggy publicly announced their breakup in a publicity stunt for the show this summer).

But the gang of felt and furry creatures has already inadvertently provided several work-life lessons over the years. To celebrate the next step in their long careers, we’ve gathered a few of their best pieces of advice from one of their very first creative ventures together, 1979’s The Muppet Movie.

This quote, from the beginning of Fozzie and Kermit’s business relationship and friendship, illustrates both how important it is to seize an opportunity and why you want someone you trust by your side when you do.

“With good friends you can’t lose / Opportunity just knocked / Let’s reach out and grab it / Together we’ll nab it”–Fozzie Bear and Kermit the Frog singing “Moving Right Along”