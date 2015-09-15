How Crazy CEO Pay Is Also Making Climate Change Worse

Last year, ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson raked in $33.1 million–including bonuses for new drilling in the Arctic and the Canadian tar sands at a time when climate scientists argue that burning even the world’s existing reserves will fry the planet .

How much does stratospherically high CEO pay impact climate change?

A new report from the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank that studies executive compensation, argues that the more fossil fuel leaders make, the less likely they are to pursue alternatives like renewable energy.

A hefty chunk of CEO compensation at oil, gas, and coal companies comes in the form of stocks that vest quickly–so executives have an incentive to try to quickly push up share values without worrying about longer-term consequences.

“They usually vest over three or four years, whereas climate change plays out over decades,” says Sarah Anderson, one of the authors of Money to Burn: How CEO Pay Is Accelerating Climate Change.

Image via Institute for Policy Studies

Even as some energy companies lose money, CEOs still keep earning more. Before the coal company Peabody went bankrupt, executives cashed in on $47 million in stock options. Similar stories happened at other coal companies. After the coal industry started to crash, executive pay at the top companies went up 8%.

The same thing might happen in oil and gas sectors, as the market share for renewables increases: