What To Do Instead Of Asking For A Promotion

I was just out of school and six months into my first job when I heard my company was handing out raises. So I asked for one. Not only did I get it, but my manager offered me a 10% raise even though the average was only 3%. I thought, “Cool! How easy was that?” But when I woke up the next morning, I realized nothing had really changed. Instead of making $35,000 a year, I was making $38,500, but so what? What had I really accomplished?

Since then, I’ve never asked for another raise or promotion. I decided instead to focus on helping the companies I work for achieve their goals. To be sure, there remain plenty of institutional barriers that many talented workers–women disproportionately–face in their career advancement. But choosing not to ask isn’t simply a matter of passively “having faith that the system will give you the right raise” or promotion, as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella suggested, to rightful scorn, last year. Rather, it’s about advocating for yourself in a different way–through a few strategic decisions that can pay off better in the long run.

Building relationships is perhaps the most valuable business activity you can engage in, and not just with people, but with your company itself. It doesn’t matter if someone is above you, below you, or at the same level–treat them all the same. Try to connect with them by finding out what they need and how you can best meet those needs.

At every company I’ve worked for, it’s been the relationships, not my place in the hierarchy, that’s created the real opportunities. For example, when Marc Benioff asked me to be the first chief marketing officer of Salesforce.com, I wasn’t a VP or even director of marketing. In fact, I had no marketing experience at all. Marc could have gone outside the organization to look for a highly experienced marketer, but that wasn’t what he was looking for. He wanted someone he could trust, someone who knew him, the organization, and the issues that were important. Because he knew that I was a quick study and could get inside his head, understand what had to be done, and make it happen, he immediately thought of me for the position.

Too many people focus almost exclusively on moving up the corporate ladder in a straight line, as if, geometrically speaking, it’s the shortest distance to the top. But this type of thinking can blind you to other ways to advance. I’ve tried to take a broader view by looking for opportunities anywhere in the organization. I’ve got into the habit of making a lateral move roughly every two years, without ever worrying about the next vertical rung.