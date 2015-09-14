How To Ditch The Annual Review For Good

Editor’s Note: This article is one of the top 10 business lessons of 2015. See the full list here.

Starting this month, global professional-services firm Accenture will add its name to a growing list of organizations including GE and Deloitte that are ending their annual performance review and ranking systems.

David Brennan, general manager of Achievers, a firm that helps businesses reward and recognize their staffs, tells Fast Company, “There’s a growing understanding within the HR industry that the annual performance review just isn’t a good way to manage people or boost performance.”

Around 10% of Fortune 500 companies have ditched the practice, recognizing that they’re often inefficient, and that the dread that fills employees prior to a review actually restricts their creativity, according to neuroscience.

Across the wider business landscape, leadership advisory firm CEB found that 12% of Fortune 1000 companies are ditching annual reviews and rankings, up from 1% in 2011.

It’s no longer a relevant or fruitful procedure for the new generation of employees.

For Brennan, there’s a simple reason to leave it behind. “It’s a process that looks in the rearview mirror, that’s focused on what your employee did a year ago,” he explains. “It’s no longer a relevant or fruitful procedure for the new generation of employees.” This squares with Susan Peters’s take on GE’s announcement to move away from annual performance reviews. “The world isn’t really on an annual cycle anymore for anything.” Peters, the head of GE’s human resources, told Quartz. “I think some of it, to be really honest, is millennial based. It’s the way millennials are used to working and getting feedback, which is more frequent, faster, mobile-enabled, so there were multiple drivers that said it’s time to make this big change.”

The focus isn’t on grading how well people are doing, but on constant improvement through consistent communication.

Regular feedback helps make staff feel appreciated, yet according to Achievers’s research, 60% of employees surveyed don’t receive in-the-moment feedback from their managers.