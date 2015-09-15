Business Travel Tips To Make You Worthy Of An Upgrade

There’s a certain type of traveler who likes to complain. The flight’s a tad delayed? “This is a travesty! Let me speak to your supervisor!” The in-flight meal’s a little cold? “Give me your name—I’m reporting this as soon as we land!” The TSA line is crawling? “What is this, a third-world country?”

Are you that guy? Don’t be that guy. And if you know that guy, stop being friends with that guy.

It’s never been cool to berate hard-working service people for glitches that most likely are not their fault, but if there was a moment the popular tide began to turn, it may have been the now famous “nut rage” incident on Korean Air. The complaining passenger happened to be an executive of an airline, but the upshot was the same: the Internet came to revile the woman for her bad behavior.

Fortunately, there is another breed of traveler—one who feels the airport and airline worker’s pain, and wants to mitigate it. This person may be epitomized by Tommy Goodwin.

Tommy Goodwin

Goodwin says he has the “best job in the world.” As director of field operations at Eventbrite, the live events company, he spends 150 days a year on the road with his team, doing ground support for music festivals, food festivals, and the like. As such, Goodwin has a fair amount of experience with both the joys and woes of business travel. He shares the following tips to make your own travel experience better—and to help ensure that you don’t end up being that guy.

“One of the most important things to remember is to be nice to yourself first,” Goodwin says. “It’s hard to be nice to other people if you’re not in a good place yourself.” Many people think of travel as a horrendous experience, but he says it can be enjoyable if it’s done right. What does that mean in practice? For one thing, give yourself enough time. Don’t show up at the last minute, feeling like you beat the system when a TSA employee waves you through so you can sprint to your flight. Instead, budget more time than you need to get from door to gate, then treat yourself to a happy hour once you’re on the other side of security. “Take a break, or maybe catch up with friends on a phone call. Make that time yours.”

After years of traveling and many thousands of miles traversed, Goodwin knows it’s important to stay organized. This goes beyond the simple things, such as making sure you have your passport. Think ahead: if you’re in line at security, be sure to take off your watch and belt well in advance of approaching the scanner. Take off your jacket and put it in your bag. “Don’t be that guy taking off six different layers of clothing, holding up the line, and making the lives of the TSA people miserable,” Goodwin says. Efficiency is kindness.