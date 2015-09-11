advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Who Needs A Grand Slam, Anyway? 9 Reasons Serena Williams Still Rules

Who Needs A Grand Slam, Anyway? 9 Reasons Serena Williams Still Rules
[Photo: Clive Brunskill, Getty Images]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Serena Williams was just two matches away from claiming her fourth major title in 2015–a feat so rare it’s only been accomplished six times in tennis history. However, the No. 43-ranked Italian Roberta Vinci bested Williams today 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the semifinals of the U.S. Open, knocking Williams out of her bid for the first Grand Slam since Steffi Graf in 1988.

It’s not as if Williams necessarily needed another feather in her already adorned cap: She holds 21 major titles, is the highest-earning female athlete of all time, and has snagged three Olympic gold medals. But it’s hard not to feel a bit of a sting knowing that we have to wait until next year for Williams to potentially claim another slice of history. In the meantime, we’re choosing to celebrate her career with some of her most dynamic moments on the court:

That time she nailed a passing shot and ended in the splits:

When she served up the coldest ace possible (note the smirk):

Everything about her punishing forehand:

This 38-shot rally that ended the only way it should have:

When she ordered an espresso mid-match like a boss:

When she got beaned by a overhead smash–and still won the match:

When she had to get a line judge together right quick:

This untouchable lob:

This level of grit to stay in the point:

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life