Take A Look Inside SpaceX’s Spiffy New Space Capsule

SpaceX just lifted the curtain on its updated Crew Dragon spacecraft, which will transport astronauts to and from the International Space Station. The interior shots reveal a design that is just what you might expect from CEO Elon Musk , who also serves as the head of luxury electric car brand Tesla– one of Fast Company‘s most innovative companies this year .

With its sparse black and white detailing, the Crew Dragon essentially crams the luxury car aesthetic into a space capsule. A video released by SpaceX shows off the spacecraft’s carbon fiber seats, multiple windows, emergency escape functionality, and large monitoring displays. Though the Crew Dragon will be largely autonomous, astronauts in the spacecraft will still have the ability to control it.

Another video gives you an idea of what the Crew Dragon might look like in orbit, zipping through space:

Three years ago, the unmanned Dragon capsule famously ferried cargo to the International Space Station, becoming the first commercial spacecraft to do so. As the SpaceX website notes, however, “Dragon was also designed from the beginning to carry people,” and the company plans to do just that with Crew Dragon.

