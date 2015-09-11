Here’s an Elegant Solution To Subway’s Jared Problem

Subway is currently mired in the Oh Dear God, What Do We Do? phase of crisis management. The company’s #1 brand ambassador for the past 15 years recently imploded after revelations emerged that he sought sex with minors and underage pornography. (No, Jared Fogle, no!) Now, Subway is scrambling to not only find a new strategy for forging positive associations with its product, it must also defend against all the negative associations still lingering from the stench of Jared. It will take some time before the ghost of Jared ceases to haunt the sandwich shop, but one local branch is trying to speed up the process.