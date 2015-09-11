This Is What “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” And His Family Would Wear In 2015

This is a blog post all about how my life got flip-turned upside down when as a young lad I saw the forward fashions of The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. Despite the fact that a playground was where he spent most of his days—playgrounds are for children—Will Smith was a sharp dresser and a role model to a generation of style-wanting pubescents. When he flipped his boarding school jacket inside out, much in the same way his life got flipped upon emigrating from Philadelphia, I finally realized that clothes could make a statement on multiple levels.

Another person similarly influenced by the threads on Fresh Prince is artist Leland Foster, who recently embarked on a project to show off what the Prince and his family might be wearing if the show were set in 2015.

Foster teamed up with online retailer lyst for the project, which coincides with the 25th anniversary of the show’s first episode. (The inexorable march of time continues.) These depictions are thoughtful, realistic capsule-portraits of what a well-off, fashion-conscious family today might put inside a shopping cart. Not pictured: Jazz, who presumably broke his back during one of Uncle Phil’s famous toss-outs, and is currently still in traction.

Have a look through the images in the slides above, and let us know in the comments whether the artist pulled this off.

