A Frenetic New Football Ad Continues Adidas’s Campaign To Win Over American Athletes

At first it looks like a stylized video created by some talented YouTuber, showing off for an online audience. The shaky camera, the up close perspective, the frenetic energy of it all. That’s exactly what Adidas wants you to think. Just as this ad counters some of the smooth story-telling of some other major athletic brands, Adidas wants to win over young American athletes with a tone and approach of their own.

In case it moved too quick for you, the spot by agency 72andsunny includes appearances by Philadelphia Eagles running back and NFL rushing leader Demarco Murray, Seattle Seahawks’ Jimmy Graham, Buffalo Bills’ Sammy Watkins, Texas A&M head coach Kevin Sumlin, The University of Miami, high school football powerhouse Long Beach Poly, and Coach Snoop.

It’s the newest chapter of the brand’s Sport 15 campaign, which builds upon the recent launches of Create Your Own Game and Unfollow. But where those two focused on futbol, the new spot purposely shifts its attention to American football.

“We want to be the best sports brand in the world, and to do that, we need to be the best sports brand in America–it’s imperative,” says president of Adidas North America Mark King. “We’re completely refocusing every aspect of our business to win the hearts and minds of young, American athletes, and our marketing and advertising is a really important piece of this. Our Sport 15 campaign is the largest investment we’ve ever made in telling our story over an extended period of time through the lens of the U.S. athlete. This new ad shines a spotlight on football and the idea of redefining speed. We’re starting to resonate and it’s just beginning.”