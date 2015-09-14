This Magic Mirror Reflects Clothing Onto Your Body

“But how will it look on me?” It’s the age-old question of clothing shopping, and a new, seemingly magical mirror not only answers that question–it lets you redesign what you’re wearing along the way.

Mirror Mirror is a project by MyDesignLab, which is based inside Korea’s Industrial Design KAIST school. And while it’s a very complicated pile of technology, the end experience is all coordinated to let you try on virtual T-shirts, and redraw them at will.

The mirror itself is basically a large TV. It has a depth sensor on top that can track your body, and with that information, a projector paints pixels over your torso that can move with you. (So far, the setup is a lot like Microsoft Research’s RoomAlive, but instead of mapping a whole room, it focuses on your body.)

Users can cycle through outfits using gesture controls and infrared wands. (Why infrared? Because that’s the invisible spectrum of light that the depth sensor is already using to track your body. So it can track the wand very precisely, like a laser pointer cutting through fog.)

Where things really get neat, though, is that the user can actually aim that wand at themselves, and draw designs, as if with spray paint, right on their shirts. Then any finalized design can be printed out immediately.

All of this hardware may look a bit sci-fi, but in fact, retailers are already considering ways for customers to design and manufacture their own novel designs in retail stores. Most notably, Adidas has announced plans to open such stores in major cities by 2017 as a way to offer both more customization, and a means to get designs from factories to store shelves faster. And it will be as much the user experience of designing that clothing, as it is the clothing itself, that will dictate whether or not we all actually buy into the idea.

[via Prosthetic Knowledge]