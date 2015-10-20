Farmgirl Flowers And The Quest To Deliver The Most Beautiful Bouquet

Flower delivery entrepreneur Christina Stembel isn’t looking for candlelight and chocolates from her husband Neil on Valentine’s Day. Instead, she’d prefer a willingness to work the overtime shift at her 4,000-square-foot studio in San Francisco’s flower district.

“He came last year and helped unpack orchard boxes,” she says. “That was his love language that night.”

Stembel, an Indiana native who grew up on a soybean farm, quit her job at Stanford to found Farmgirl Flowers in 2010. She had no experience in the $4 billion online flower industry, but was dissatisfied with the cookie-cutter bouquets assembled from imported stems that were being sold by industry heavyweights like FTD and 1-800-Flowers. With Farmgirl, she cultivated a more natural, delicate aesthetic, using stems grown on U.S. soil. To keep costs in check, she offers just one design per day, in three different sizes. The flower varietals vary, but the formula is consistent: neutrals and muted tones, accented with a bold brushstroke of color.

“A modern aesthetic used to be 12 white roses lined up in a cube,” she says. “Now, that’s not modern. People want a more romantic feel.”

Increasingly, consumers also want locally sourced products that reflect the current season—a preference that Stembel believes should extend to flowers. “I remember eating at a farm-to-table restaurant while I was working on the [Farmgirl] business plan,” she says. “They were telling me where all the food was from, but the flowers on the table were carnations from South America.”

The intuition that informed her brand positioning has paid off. Five years in, Stembel has bootstrapped her way to over $4 million in projected 2015 revenue. Now, as Farmgirl expands from bike courier delivery in San Francisco to shipping nationwide, she is scouting locations for an East Coast distribution center and experimenting with nonperishable product lines, like a birthday box.

Stembel’s supplier relationships and customer data provide her with some measure of defensibility, but other flower delivery startups, sensing an opportunity to disrupt a stagnant industry, are hot on her heels. BloomThat, a Y Combinator graduate with an aesthetic similar to Farmgirl’s, has raised $7.6 million. BloomNation, a marketplace and SaaS platform for independent florists, has raised $7.15 million. The Bouqs Company, a cut-to-order delivery service based in Los Angeles, has raised $7.1 million. And Ode à la Rose, a rose bouquet specialist, and UrbanStems, have made a mark in the Northeast.