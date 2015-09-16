A Fashion Show Steps Off The Runway And Onto Instagram

New York Fashion Week is still a week away, but on a recent weekday morning in Red Hook, Brooklyn, the camera flashes are already pulsing as models slip in and out of focus, wearing spring 2016 sample sizes. Assistants iron blouses, stylists sort through shoes and handbags, and photographers eye the cool September light streaming through the oversize windows at Pioneer Works, an arts center and events space that is playing host to designer Misha Nonoo and her team.

Nonoo, dressed simply in a white blouse, black skirt, and white platform sneakers, radiates calm amid the hum of activity. “That’s amazing!” she says, nodding her approval, as she and photographer Matthew Kristall preview shots on his laptop. The models lounge alongside a rusted, industrial column, dressed in skin-grazing poppy red and cream denim pieces with hints of modern drama in their cutouts and proportions. Three looks down, many more to go.

At first glance, the shoot bears all the hallmarks of a typical editorial project. But the goal is something far more innovative: a fashion show designed specifically for Instagram, replacing the standard runway experience. The idea is to stitch the images from the Brooklyn shoot into a long, horizontal scroll, and then upload them to Instagram as a series of “tiles.” The end result: an “Insta-show” that effectively hacks the app’s design in order to create a full-screen, immersive experience. Heineken and Mercedes-Benz were the first brands to explore the format, but Nonoo’s Insta-show will be the first fashion industry implementation.

“It’s so strange to me that [fashion] touches everyone yet we have these location-specific events that touch just a rarefied few. To me that doesn’t make sense,” Nonoo says, stepping away from the action for a moment. “I love the inclusiveness of Instagram.”

We meet again when the “show” goes live the following Saturday, the event marked by a daytime party in the Meatpacking District that is sponsored by Aldo, a Nonoo partner. Loyal customers and industry insiders, including W’s editor Stefano Tonchi, sip fresh-pressed green juice and champagne while nibbling on crumpets and jam. Many guests are on their phones, showing one another favorite looks. Within hours, @mishanonoo_show has captured over 2,000 followers. Influential fans including Lena Dunham and Olivia Palermo add to the buzz, each posing in a look from the collection on their own accounts.

It’s unclear whether this digital-first strategy will help Nonoo grow her fledgling brand, which had its debut in fall 2011. The London native, born in Bahrain, was a 2013 finalist for the prestigious fashion fund managed by Vogue and the Council of Fashion Designers of America, and her clothes are now available in 35 stores across Europe and North America. In the past, she has followed the standard runway show playbook. This time around, she sees benefits in breaking with tradition.

“The nice thing about doing this is it actually gives me more time to be able to focus on the product,” Nonoo says. “I’ve got my preview with Barneys on Tuesday; normally the Tuesday before a Saturday show I would be doing lighting, model casting, fitting.” The Instagram show won’t save her money, but it will save her time and help her focus on the young company’s business objectives. “With the runway show I always felt somewhat sad after it was over. It was done in eight minutes, and it was so many people’s resources and time. It’s all for the assets, that’s what lives on.” With the Insta-show, she can better tailor those assets to her needs.