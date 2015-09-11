So, This Exists: The Blood-Rave From “Blade” Is Now a Real Thing For Aspiring Vampires

Earlier this week, news broke that the Catalina Wine Mixer from the film Step Brothers is now a real thing that exists in the world. When Co.Create wrote about this development, we asked readers which movie event they would most like to see brought into reality.

This is the face Co.Create made upon finding out the next cinematic party fans can actually attend is the blood-rave from the vampire movie, Blade.

You don’t even want to see the face Co.Create made when we found out the blood-rave would be using real blood.

This Halloween, an Amsterdam nightclub for totally normal people is hosting just a super-chill “blood rave” with real blood. As if fans of the Wesley Snipes adaptation of the vampire-slaying Marvel movie weren’t aware, this actual nightmare of an event plays off of the opening scene of Blade, in which a warehouse raver starts seeing red once blood begins pumping through ceiling faucets and everybody turns into a Dracula. According to the NL Times, the event’s anonymous organizer says that this will be the first blood party in the world, and that demand for it is high. (Over 4,000 aspiring vampires on Facebook are apparently going.)

Just what kind of blood will be sprayed on willing participants for fun and not as some kind of punishment is as-yet unannounced. Until it is, Co.Create is going to keep a direct line open to the Amsterdam equivalent of 911 at all times.

Watch the infamous blood-rave scene from Blade below

