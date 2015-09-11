Watch A Visual FX Artist Dad Turn His Toddler Daughter Into An Unwitting Sci-Fi Hero

We all know that dads are dorks, but if you’re gonna live with that stereotype, you might as well embrace it as hard as visual effects artist and filmmaker Kyle Roberts does. There’s no other way to read his YouTube video “Sci-Fi Kid: Volume 1” other than as a whole-hearted endorsement of the dorkiest of dad-stuff–the relentless documentation of the minute moments of your kids’ lives, the endless games of “what sound does [some animal] make” that render adult conversation with grown humans a distant memory, and of course, the tendency to imagine your child has superpowers.

All of that is on display here in Roberts’s home movies of his daughter, adapted to include stunning visual effects. Her attempts at blowing bubbles set streams of fire shooting out of her face. Her jumps on the playground include tall-building-in-a-single-bound-style leaps. The things she can accomplish with a toy lawnmower will astound you. Like every child, Roberts’s little girl might grow up into someone who’s embarrassed by all the videos her dad took of her as a toddler (indeed, the fact that he ends it with a shot of her yelling “Daddy, I’m pooping” might guarantee it), but we bet that she’ll secretly be pretty proud of the fact that she could incinerate leaf piles just by pointing at them.