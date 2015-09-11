This PSA Finally Reveals How Connie Britton’s Hair Remains So Fabulous

After her five seasons of starring as the straight-talking Tami Taylor on Friday Night Lights (not “Mrs. Coach”–never “Mrs. Coach”), Connie Britton ascended to the status of “feminist icon.” That’s always a risky thing to award an actor based on a character that they play on television, but Britton has done her best to earn it. She’s teamed up with Planned Parenthood for “What Would Tami Taylor Do” T-shirts, campaigned with feminist politicians like Wendy Davis, given audiences another look at what a powerful woman can be as Rayna James on Nashville–and, of course, always looking spectacular while doing it.

So how does she do it? It turns out that the secret to Britton’s famously lustrous locks actually is feminism. In this spot for The Representation Project–a nonprofit organization that evolved out of the documentary film Miss Representation to combat stereotypes in television and film–Britton shows off her blonde mane, full of appropriate bounce and shine, and then reveals the beauty tip that never lets her down: A bottle of fresh Feminism. Britton says it’s not only responsible for her fabulous hair, but the right to vote, the right to get an abortion, Title IX in schools, the Violence Against Women Act, and more.

She’s joined in the spot by her Nashville co-star Laura Benanti, who learns that the side effects of feminism include “a culture where gender-based violence is considered unacceptable” and–perhaps more crucially on the Internet–“the wisdom to ignore angry rants in the comments section of this video.” Odds are, most people who want to be more like Connie Britton already have a bottle or two of Feminism in their medicine cabinet, but it never hurts to get a reminder.