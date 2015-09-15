Dock To Dish Is Like A CSA Box For Seafood, And Some Chefs Are Eating It Up

Sean Barrett’s epiphany came on a trip to Spain, sitting at a restaurant in a sleepy fishing village. “I saw these fishermen return in the evening with wicker baskets full of what they’d caught hours before,” he says. “They just went straight into the back of the restaurant, and minutes later, the waiter erased the chalkboard and put up what had just come off the boat. I thought, Why can’t we do that at home?”

Barrett, a restaurateur from Long Island, New York, had been thinking about the absurdities of the current state of seafood in the U.S.: Though fish is best fresh–and fisheries in the U.S. are more sustainable than much of the rest of the world–90% of American seafood is now imported. When he got home, he started to work on a new model for the industry: the “restaurant-supported fishery.”

The organization, called Dock to Dish, works a little like a CSA box that someone might subscribe to at a farmers’ market. Restaurants sign up to be members and then take deliveries of whatever local fishermen happened to catch for the day, instead of placing orders. It’s basically how fishing worked for centuries, until recently.

“We’ve developed a demand-based system for seafood in the U.S., which is totally not a natural occurrence,” Barrett says. “If you look at the way seafood was handled in the preindustrial, prerefrigeration era, it was always the catch of the day.”

When restaurants (and everyone else) order specific fish, it strains natural supply and creates demand for fish farms. Now, of the 90% of fish that is imported, over 50% is farmed. Wild-caught imported fish is often pirated, unreported, and under-regulated.

At the same time, in the U.S., tighter regulation has restored many fish populations. “The United States is a beacon of light around the world for how to manage fisheries and maintain sustainable fish levels,” Barrett says. “But our market system is still this antiquated, post-World War II demand-based system.”

He started by working with restaurants in Montauk and New York City. Dan Barber, the legendary owner of Blue Hill restaurant, helped lead the charge. In August, the program opened on the West Coast. An L.A.-based, Michelin-starred restaurant called Providence has signed up to buy whatever a small group of fishermen in Santa Barbara can catch.