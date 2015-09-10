Ellen Pao “Moving On” From Gender Discrimination Suit

“Seeking justice in the courts has been painful for me personally and professionally, and for my family,” Pao writes. “I am now moving on, paying Kleiner Perkins’ legal costs and dropping my appeal. My experience shows how difficult it is to address discrimination through the court system.”

She continues:

I have a request for all companies: Please don’t try to silence employees who raise discrimination and harassment concerns. Instead allow balanced and complete perspectives to come out publicly so we can all learn and improve. I and many others are eager to hear more stories being shared by women and minorities. I turned down offers to settle so I can keep telling mine. We need to keep telling our stories and educating people on how it can be that women and minorities form such a small fraction of our investor base, our tech workforce and our leadership.

This past April, Kleiner Perkins insisted Pao pay their legal fees, a demand she has now agreed to.

Pao resigned from Reddit in July, following a tumultuous eight-month stint as the company’s interim CEO.

Read Pao’s column in full over at Re/code.