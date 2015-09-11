Apple’s 2015 Lineup In Rumors: Who Was Right, Who Was Wrong

Despite Apple CEO Tim Cook’s vow a few years ago to “ double down on secrecy ” with unreleased products, the rumor mill has done an admirable job of spilling the beans.

That much was evident on Wednesday, when Apple announced several new products, the secrets of which were largely reported ahead of time. Thanks to the unnamed sources whispering to 9to5Mac, BuzzFeed, and others, we knew plenty about the new iPhone 6s, iPad Pro, iPad Mini 4, and Apple TV going into the event.

Nonetheless, Apple managed to keep a few details to itself, and if there’s a pattern here, it’s that rumormongers tend to do better with hardware–probably due to leaky supply chain sources–than with the finer software details that make still make Apple’s events entertaining to watch. Here’s what the Apple rumormongers got right, and where they went wrong:

Apple’s best-selling product seemed to be the most widely–and accurately–rumored of the bunch. Most of the details we rounded up in our Apple rumor tracker turned out to be correct, and the only major flub was speculation that “iPhone 7” might be the product name. (In fact, Apple’s product tagline, “The only thing that’s changed is everything,” plays on the notion that “s” upgrades are merely incremental.)

It’s not called the iPhone 7 ( Kuo

“Live Photos” auto-capture video just before and after the picture (Unreported)

iPhone 6s Plus optical image stabilization for video, not just photos (Unreported)

On paper, Apple TV rumors fared well, the biggest mistake being a report of just 8 GB or 16 GB of storage, rather than 32 GB.

But a lot of what makes Apple TV interesting lies beyond the spec sheet. For instance, Siri’s ability to narrow down a genre search when you say “just the latest episodes” is something other set-top boxes currently can’t do. Same goes for MLB At Bat’s split screen viewing and 60 frames per second broadcasts, taking full advantage of the new Apple TV’s power.

TechCrunch, 9to5Mac) A touchpad remote ( New York Times

9to5Mac) Motion controls for gaming, like a Wii remote ( TechCrunch

A Bluetooth remote, but with an infrared signal for controlling other A/V equipment ( 9to5Mac

Siri for navigating the entire system ( 9to5Mac

Siri search across apps ( BuzzFeed

Gaming as a major focus, plus third-party controller support ( 9to5Mac

tvOS resembles the current Apple TV layout, but with iOS 9 / OS X El Capitan aesthetics ( 9to5Mac

9to5Mac) A proper App Store and software development kit ( BuzzFeed

9to5Mac) No 4K video ( BuzzFeed

Apple A8 processor inside ( BuzzFeed

At least 32 GB of storage ( BuzzFeed , which merely said “well beyond” 8 GB)

A taller design than the current Apple TV ( 9to5Mac

9to5Mac) Pricing that starts at $149, with October shipping ( BuzzFeed

Apple’s extra-large tablet proved trickiest for the rumor mill, as details on the integrated keyboard and stylus remained a mystery right up until Wednesday’s announcement. Even the iPad’s presence didn’t seem likely until 9to5Mac threw out a flurry of rumor posts in the week before the event. In that sense, it’s impressive we knew as much as we did going in.