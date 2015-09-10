How To Get Netflix To Listen To Your Pitch

Filmmakers Ahmad Saadaldin and Nick Armero were sick of seeing Muslims portrayed in films and on TV as terrorists, refugees, or any number of stereotypes. So they decided to make it their mission to create a historical drama that chronicles the life of Salahadin (Saladin), the Islamic hero who defeated the crusaders to recapture Jerusalem in the 12th century AD. After a successful Kickstarter campaign to raise funds to make a pilot, the two put together a creative and gutsy social media campaign to get Netflix to stream their series, Salahadin. Now, Netflix is listening.