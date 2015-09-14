How To (Gently) Crush Your Client’s Dreams

“We want to be on the Today show!” That was the response Jennon Bell Hoffmann heard when she asked some new clients what their goals were for their project, an educational video series that needed to crowdsource funding.

“We all smiled and laughed,” said the Chicago-based freelance writer and marketing consultant. She then did what she does: help the clients set up a media plan and a timeline. But then milestones came and went, and Hoffman realized that the clients weren’t holding up their end of the project. The funds hadn’t been raised, the scripts hadn’t been written, and the YouTube channel hadn’t been set up.

They were under the impression that getting something big like the Today show happens automatically if you get a marketing person.

And the project dragged on while the clients continued to inquire about when they’d get their big break. “I’m really anxious for it to just be over,” Hoffmann admits. She says that she notices this disconnect with some of her clients. “They were under the impression that getting something big like the Today show happens automatically if you get a marketing person.”

Managing client expectations can be a tricky business for independent contractors and small-business owners. When clients seems to have unrealistic goals for their projects, how do you get them to get real without convincing them to take their business elsewhere? Here’s some advice from several small-business owners who frequently need to crush dreams (nicely).

Kelly McNees is a Chicago-based book editor who frequently needs to educate her aspiring-author clients. “They often expect the process to move more quickly than it can or should,” she says, or they think, “I am sitting at my desk waiting for a job to come in and can start immediately on the work.”

If potential clients don’t respect your expertise at the beginning, they won’t respect it as you coach them through the process. They’re never worth the money.

Experience has taught her never to presume clients’ expectations. “It’s very important to me that a client knows exactly what they are hiring me to do. I have to educate people about what an editor does, how long that takes, and what that should cost.” This way, McNees has been able to avoid some headaches. “There have been times when it has become clear that someone is looking for something else–an agent, a yes-woman, a ghostwriter–and we’ve been able to part ways amicably because we had the conversation before work began.”

Sometimes it’s not enough to just tell your clients what you can do, but to make sure they are realistic about their own project. John Capo does theater PR for shows large and small. “I explain that every client has a place in the media landscape,” and that clients not only need to know where they fit in, but to embrace the PR plan he’s tailored to their strengths. “Sometimes that means coverage in smaller publications, but often the audiences for these smaller publications is where your die-hard fans live.”