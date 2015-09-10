There’s No Way You Noticed The Surprising Symmetry of All The “Star Wars” Movies

Maybe we were all wrong about the Star Wars prequels. I mean, obviously we were not wrong about Jar Jar Binks–that guy was the worst. But as a new video beautifully illustrates, there was more going on beneath the surface of those movies than there was beneath Darth Vader’s huge helmet.

In the ramp-up to Episode VII: The Force Awakens, the Internet has more or less become an intravenous Star Wars tidbit delivery system. Some of the latest Lucas-related findings are more interesting than others, so it’s easy to let some stuff slip through the space-cracks. No self-respecting Star Wars fan, however, has any reason to miss the misleadingly titled video, Star Wars Poetry.

Created by Barcelona-based editor and director Pablo Fernandez Eyre, the video juxtaposes scenes from the original trilogy with their symmetrical opposite scenes from the prequels. Some of the more obvious examples, seasoned fans will have found before, such as the parallels between the death of Qui-Gon Jinn (perhaps the worst-named character in all of space-history) and the death of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Eyre has picked up on two whole minutes’ worth of far more subtle examples of recurrences, though, including some found in explosion patterns, specific looks on characters’ faces, flight styles, and robot maneuvers.

If George Lucas and his team managed to fit these in for the prequels, we now have a new reason to parse over Episode VII with even more scrutiny when it arrives in theaters this December, and instantly becomes the highest-grossing movie of all time, probably.

