Twitter Is Now Surfacing Analytics In The Notifications Tab

If you rank among the Twitter elite–that is, your profile is branded with a blue checkmark–you may notice some changes to your notifications tab. The social networking platform is toying with flagging analytics details in the notifications tab for verified users.

In a statement, Twitter said it wants to surface important notifications for users whose tweets get a lot of traction:

We’re experimenting with highlighting notable Tweets and activity in some verified users’ notifications timelines. These are Tweets and activity they might otherwise miss due to the large volume of notifications these users tend to receive on a daily basis.

The idea, it seems, is to alert verified users to outlying tweets, mentions, or follows that might get lost in the mix otherwise. At the moment, Twitter is highlighting analytics with the following headers: “Popular Tweet,” “Noteworthy mention,” and “Top follow.”

For verified users who may otherwise neglect their notifications tab, this could serve as a way for them to better engage with followers; Twitter is also aware that media folks constitute a large chunk of its verified user base–about 25%, according to a recent Medium post–and that they probably want to know if that joke they tweeted made the rounds among the Twitterati.

Twitter introduced its analytics dashboard to all users last August, after initially offering it to only verified users and advertisers.

