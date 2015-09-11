From Post-Vacation Blues To Fighting Internet Trolls: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned what one former YouTube exec is doing to combat online trolls, why to get started on your New Year’s resolutions now, and a few tips on settling in after your vacation.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of September 6.

Pretty much wherever you go on the Internet and social media, comment sections can be minefields. Karen Cahn, who’s held leadership roles at AOL and YouTube, is hoping to change that with VProud.tv, a video-based community for women.

Vacations are great, but coming back to work afterward usually isn’t. In the run-up to Labor Day weekend, we picked up a few strategies to help lessen the pain of settling back in after taking time off.

As leadership coach Todd Henry puts it, “When you’re truly invested in your message, you don’t have to shout.” Here are a few practical tips for leaders of all levels to make their voices heard far beyond the scope of their individual teams.

Depending on where you live, there’s a good chance you’ve still got your air conditioner cranked up, so January might seem a long way off. But this week, we learned why it might be wise to start setting goals for the year ahead right now.

The unspoken pressure to look committed to your work can keep you shackled to your desk longer than you really need to be. Here are three steps you can take to leave at a reasonable hour without giving the wrong impression.