This Flag In A Box Brings A Fluttering Stars And Stripes To Your Living Room

If you don’t own a flagpole outside your home, it’s difficult to show your appreciation for the Stars and Stripes. You’re stuck with a limp version of the U.S. flag on the wall at home. This is both aesthetically displeasing and a common and obvious bit of home decor.
Now there’s a good alternative: An indoor flag that flutters just like the one outside.
Developed by two friends in Minneapolis, the “1776 Vision & The InMotion Frame” captures the spirit of a big outdoor flag, but bottles it conveniently inside a metal-and-wooden display case, to create the illusion that you’re outdoors, standing under the flag, even though you are inside instead.
Adam Mallek got the idea while on a road-trip in Kansas with his friend Angelo Fruci. “I always wanted to do something with the flag. We’re patriotic people,” Mallek says. “I saw it waving outside and I was thinking “that would be awesome if I could have that in my apartment.’ Obviously I can’t put a flagpole out front [where I live], or anything like that.”
The friends were recently on Kickstarter, raising more than $10,000 for their vision. The starting price was $375 for a 2 x 3 feet version, and $475 for a 3 x 5. A U.S. flag is included. All the parts are American-made.
“The flag represents freedom,” Mallek says. “The way it’s usually displayed, hanging on the way, is very stagnant. This is a like there’s a fire in the room, in the fire place. It lightens the room up.”
Mallek and Fruci went through several prototypes, experimenting first with a vacuum cleaner to mimic the wind. They now have a low-noise fan, which plugs into the wall.
It’s a good thing more people can now fly their flags the way they’re supposed to be flown, but within the safety and comfort of your own house, instead of having to go outside to view your flagpole. And of course, you don’t have to be patriotic. You can put any flag you like in there, whether it’s a sports flag, a family crest, or something of your own creation.