This Flag In A Box Brings A Fluttering Stars And Stripes To Your Living Room

If you don’t own a flagpole outside your home, it’s difficult to show your appreciation for the Stars and Stripes. You’re stuck with a limp version of the U.S. flag on the wall at home. This is both aesthetically displeasing and a common and obvious bit of home decor.

Now there’s a good alternative: An indoor flag that flutters just like the one outside.

Developed by two friends in Minneapolis, the “1776 Vision & The InMotion Frame” captures the spirit of a big outdoor flag, but bottles it conveniently inside a metal-and-wooden display case, to create the illusion that you’re outdoors, standing under the flag, even though you are inside instead.

Adam Mallek got the idea while on a road-trip in Kansas with his friend Angelo Fruci. “I always wanted to do something with the flag. We’re patriotic people,” Mallek says. “I saw it waving outside and I was thinking “that would be awesome if I could have that in my apartment.’ Obviously I can’t put a flagpole out front [where I live], or anything like that.”

The friends were recently on Kickstarter, raising more than $10,000 for their vision. The starting price was $375 for a 2 x 3 feet version, and $475 for a 3 x 5. A U.S. flag is included. All the parts are American-made.

“The flag represents freedom,” Mallek says. “The way it’s usually displayed, hanging on the way, is very stagnant. This is a like there’s a fire in the room, in the fire place. It lightens the room up.”