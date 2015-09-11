Will Kids Derail Your Professional Dreams?

When Susan Tynan was pregnant for the first time, she remembers going to a party and asking a friend, “When you have a child, do you have to put all your dreams for the future on your child, or do you get to keep some dreams for yourself?”

Susan Tynan

She was hoping for some reassurance that she really could balance a family and a stimulating career. But she was sorely disappointed. All around her, people told her that having children would make it impossible for her to do all the things she wanted to do with her life, which included starting a business.

“People definitely give more risk-averse advice to women,” Tynan says. “I am so sick of the image of the harried new mom whose life is in chaos. You see it on TV, and people love talking about how impossible it is to have a life with kids.”

From Tynan’s perspective, the dominant narrative in society is that children require compromise and sacrifice, so women shouldn’t focus on their own dreams. Tynan wasn’t opposed to sacrifice, but she did have a problem with people telling her what she could or couldn’t accomplish when it came to her own life. So when her daughters were one and four, she decided to go against all the advice and start her business. Her plan was to launch an online framing company, Framebridge, that allows customers to send in prints or canvases and have them sent back professionally framed for a fraction of what brick-and-mortar stores charge.

“I passionately believed in this idea, and the initial investors I spoke with believed there was a market for this service,” Tynan says. “So I decided to take the plunge.” But Tynan wasn’t foolhardy about it. She put some structures in place to make sure that she could give both her children and her career her best.

While Tynan was willing to ignore what friends and acquaintances thought about her plan to launch a startup with two small children, she did care that her family was onboard. She particularly needed the support of her husband, whom she met while they were both students at Harvard Business School and who works in private equity. “I often joke that he knew what he was getting into when he married me,” she says. “But when I started Framebridge, I knew that I would need to rely on him to back me up when the demands of my business made it impossible for me to come home on time.”

Thankfully, he was very excited about Framebridge and committed to providing all the help he could. But Tynan realized that if her startup was going to work, she would need more than he alone could deliver. She enlisted the help of her parents, who were willing to fly in to help out whenever necessary. And crucially, Tynan hired a nanny whom she trusted. “I have so much respect for our nanny, who is a kind, trustworthy person and an excellent role model to my daughters,” she says. “I treat her like a trusted colleague. We also make sure that our kids show her respect.”