Is Your E-Signature Making You A Liar?

The days of the majestic handwritten signature are pretty much done. The IRS encourages taxpayers to file their returns electronically, identifying themselves not with a pen but a special PIN. Credit card payments now involve a tap or a click as often as a hasty cursive scribble. It’s safe to say John Hancock wouldn’t have achieved epic status if he’d typed his name at the end of the Declaration of Independence—then hit send.

E-signatures do save money, paper, and time, but in exchange for speed they might sacrifice that trace of ourselves an autograph is supposed to represent. In a new paper, management scholar Eileen Chou of the University of Virginia reports that the “weaker self-presence” of digital signatures might have an “unintentional—but critical—consequence”: dishonesty. Chou backs her claim with a series of seven (count ’em, seven) clever tests in the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology.

“While e-signatures may objectively perform the same function as signing by hand, they do not exert the same symbolic weight in subsequent decision making,” she tells Co.Design. “This research serves as a cautionary tale of the price we might be paying for convenience.”

There’s plenty of theory behind Chou’s hunch. We form an intimate bond with the signature we’ve been practicing since third grade; indeed, research has found that merely signing our names can activate a sense of self. The gravity of commitments that command signatures—from tax forms to marriage licenses to personal checks—speaks to the value we place on them. The eBay price of autographs does, too.

In other words, it makes sense that we’ve come to identify a signature as a physical substitute for our actual selves. And, in turn, that we might feel less morally beholden to an impersonal digital alternative. Still, the burden of evidence is steep for such an argument, so Chou arranged a formidable battery of experiments to test the idea.

Study 1. Fifty-eight participants took part in a lab test that involved rolling a 12-sided dice twice. Their combined score equaled the number of tickets they received for a $50 raffle—but since there was no one monitoring the test, participants self-reported their scores. Half the participants read these instructions on paper and signed them in pen before rolling; the other half read them on a computer and typed an e-signature. The e-signers reported an average sum of 15, which was significantly higher than what the average should be (13) and 16% higher than what hand-signers reporters.

Study 2. In a similar test, 73 participants graded their own math test in exchange for raffle tickets. Some signed the task instructions by hand; some typed their name; some gave no signature. Unbeknownst to the participants, Chou had used invisible ink to mark the tests in a way that showed who cheated. About 18% of the e-signers cheated, a figure higher than those who didn’t sign at all (15%). Meanwhile, none of the hand-signers cheated on the task.