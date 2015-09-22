Hack Your Tiny Smart Car To Find A Hidden Secret: A Dog Carrier

Ever had to step in and give your lazy dog a shove to get it into the backseat of the car? Tired of hefting an armful of muddy canine after every walk? If you own a Smart Forfour, you might already have the answer. Drivers have discovered a great hack that exploits a feature for carrying cargo–it turns out it works even better for dogs.

The little four-seater Smart car has reversible “readyspace” rear cushions. These flip over, and then you fold out three quilted flaps. These flaps are designed to protect the car’s interior from bumps and scratches when you cram in your IKEA purchases, but if you look at the pictures, you’ll see that they also form a little chunk of dog heaven. Not only is pooch protected in his or her own quilted capsule, but the dog hairs stay inside the refolded seat squab when you flip it back over for human use.

But the best part is that this conversion lowers the seat by 12 centimeters, which lets tiny or old dogs clamber in by themselves. The hollow that’s left behind when you fold out the quilted wings is also ideal for a dog basket or a pet carrier.

Smart has decided to own this great hack and has issued a press release, along with these great photos. I almost wish I had a dog, and that I didn’t hate cars.