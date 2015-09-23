How To Build A Strong Brand Without Constantly Thinking About Branding

Chef and restaurateur José Andrés knows what you want to eat today. And he knows how you like to dine. He should: Andrés’ company, ThinkFoodGroup, manages a vast and growing empire of restaurants, food trucks, and catering across more types of cuisine than you can count on your hands. Our Secret Sauce hosts, Meatball Shop machers Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman, spoke with Andrés recently to find out how he sustains quality, while employing close to 2,000 people. “It’s all about the people,” Andrés says. “Every one of them has a name, a story, and something to share.” Watch the video above for more tips on how to build a strong brand–without trying to. And then let us know how your company has navigated the choppy waters of expansion with #SecretSauce.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens