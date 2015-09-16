Inside The “Cult” Of SoulCycle

They’d rather miss a wedding, than miss a class. They say the company’s name as if saying, “I love you.” They wear the logo-splashed workout clothes everywhere. They are SoulCycle devotees–and in this week’s installment of Secret Sauce, our hosts, Meatball Shop owners Michael Chernow and Daniel Holzman, speak with their entrepreneurial Soul-mate, SC cofounder Elizabeth Cutler, to learn how she makes such delicious Kool-Aid. Take a look and then let us know what you think of SoulCycle’s cult-like status with #SecretSauce.
