The Better Way To Answer, “So What Do You Do?”

You’re on the hunt for a new job and you’re networking. Or you’re pursuing new clients for your business. In either case, it won’t be long before someone asks, “So tell me, what do you do?” The quickest way to bungle that opportunity is to state your job title and the name of your company and leave it at that.

There’s a much better way to pitch your skills or your company’s services to the person who asks that question. You want to be not only memorable but convincing–to leave the impression that you’re the person they’ve been looking to meet all along. Here’s how to do it.

When someone asks what you do, they’re really asking, “How does what you do affect me?” Never forget that in business contexts, people are primarily concerned with themselves and their companies. That’s just the reality. So the best way to be relatable is to solve a problem they have.

That problem might be the overall focus of your business or one just one aspect. It doesn’t matter. You want to zero in on the problem your listener is most likely to identify with.

Let’s say you’re speaking with an entrepreneur who’s starting a business without real sales and marketing knowledge, which you possess. Bingo: problem identified.