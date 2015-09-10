Apple TV Just Ripped Off The Roku Player–Brilliantly

While introducing the new Apple TV yesterday, Tim Cook actually said, “The TV experience itself hasn’t changed that much in decades.” I don’t know what television he’s been watching. My TV could be a laptop, or a phone or an iPad. When I watch an actual television, it’s through an Internet connection to a video-streaming box called Roku . For me, “cable” is the thing that plugs into the back of my modem. And a lot of my favorite shows are from online networks like Netflix and Amazon Prime , not CBS (although CBS also has an app ).

Likewise divorced from reality is the notion that the new Apple TV (starting at $149) is a “first” in any way. “We believe the future of TV [dramatic pause] is apps,” Cook continued. Well, my Roku already has thousands of them.

“There’s a number of things that [Apple] announced today that are not firsts for the industry,” says John Buffone, an analyst who covers the online TV business for research firm NPD. Among them are streaming device apps (and an app store for them), universal search across those apps, voice control, games, and even a Bluetooth remote that doesn’t need to be pointed at the box to work.

In fact, Apple just ripped off Roku as blatantly as Android ripped off iOS. But Apple has built by far the best Roku Player ever. It also one-upped the Amazon Fire TV and its previous Apple TV version, which both began as Roku wannabes. (The original Apple TV, which predates Roku, was a far different animal based on downloads rather than streaming.) Yet despite–or perhaps because of–being a copycat, Apple has a very good chance of winning the Internet-streaming box war.

The reason: apps, and more specifically iOS apps. Roku, originally an offshoot of Netflix that sold its first player in 2008, also has apps–more than 2,000 of them. In comparison, iOS has about 1.5 million.

And not all of Roku’s apps are winners. Beyond the big streaming sites like Amazon (currently forbidden from Apple TV), Netflix, Hulu, Crackle and similar are lots of super-niche offerings, like arts and crafts channels and one replaying sermons from a church in North Carolina. The dearth of hot options beyond streaming is not necessarily a big deal for a streaming box. “To date, consumers haven’t leveraged a lot of the non streaming-video apps on connected TVs,” says Buffone, who surveys thousands of TV watchers four times per year.

But Apple has a track record of getting people to want something they never knew they wanted–by making it really appealing. Apple is branding the operating system of its new box tvOS, but it is based on the iOS running hundreds of millions of iPhones and iPads. And Apple is setting the connected TV stage to go way beyond basic streaming, demonstrating apps for Airbnb and Gilt, for example.