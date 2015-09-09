Apple Watch Getting New Features, Hermes Makeover

Although most of the attention at today’s Apple press event was dedicated to the iPad and Apple TV , some changes were announced for the Apple Watch as well. Most notably, a new operating system for the smartwatch called OS 2 will be released on September 16 that will include third-party apps.

Facebook Messenger, GoPro, and health care provider and baby monitoring app AirStrip were among the first apps for Apple Watch highlighted. Airstrip, a private healthcare app maker, is developing products for Apple Watch that include remote patient monitoring for medical professionals and another app called Sense4Baby that beams fetal heart rate info and uterine contractions from high-risk pregnancies directly to a watch.

The new software releases follow updates to Apple Watch’s SDK earlier this year that allowed developers to build more complicated apps. Apple is still actively encouraging developers to create new apps for the phone. One major challenge Apple faces is the relative lack of third-party products for the Apple Watch, which has been enthusiastically received by a small community of early adopters but has yet to become a major part of the marketplace.

There was also a new treat for luxury lovers. While announcing several new straps for the Apple Watch, the company announced it has partnered with high-end luxury brand Hermès to produce more posh leather watch straps.

The Apple Watch will soon be available in rose gold and gold. New Sports models are coming out, as well.