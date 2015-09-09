The New Apple iPad Pro: All The Specs You Need To Know

Here’s your first look at the iPad Pro, which Apple announced today at its event in San Francisco.

The iPad Pro has a 12.9-inch display (vs 9.7 inches on the iPad Air 2) and 5.6 million pixels. That’s more than some MacBooks.

Apple also introduced a keyboard that’s built right into the new device’s case. It’s covered in fabric (!), including the keys, and connects to the iPad Pro via a new “smart connector.” The connector carries power and data, and attaches magnetically. It’s designed specifically for iPad Pro.

Another new accessory created specifically for the iPad Pro is a stylus called Apple Pencil. You can read more about it here.

Graphics performance on the iPad Pro is 360 times more than the original 2010 iPad. The chip, the A9X, is 1.8 times faster than the previous iPad. In fact, it is faster than 80% of portable PCs that shipped in the last year, according to Apple.

The new iPad has 10 hours of battery life–which is good considering the performance, but not as good as an Air.

It’s 6.9mm thick, just .8mm ticker than the Air 2. It weighs 1.57 pounds, only a little more than the original iPad.