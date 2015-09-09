Forget Black Turtlenecks, Purple Shirts Are The New Apple Uniform

Purple hasn’t been this big since Prince first hit the record button.

A half hour into today’s Apple event, and it’s three outta three execs donning a purpler shade of purple: Tim Cook, Jeff Williams, and Phil Schiller.

This begs the question: WHAT DOES IT ALL MEAN? Probably not much beyond underscoring yet another way the world’s biggest tech company tightly manages everything from product reveals to builds, marketing, and roll out.

Careful watchers (that is to say, all of Twitter) have taken note:

and:

This, apparently, is not the first time #PurpleShirtGate has been an issue during an Apple event.

Why indeed, Curt, why indeed??!!