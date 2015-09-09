Tinder Just Became Even More of A Video Game

On Wednesday, Tinder introduced a new way to swipe –and the announcement came in the form of a video game-inspired, live-action trailer with a surprising sense of self-awareness.

The dating app has dubbed the new feature “Super Like.” Users can swipe up or tap a blue star icon to make a potential match feel a little extra special–a pretty significant addition for a company known largely for its left and right swiping functionality.

The trailer for Super Like’s launch, published today on YouTube, centers around a woman sitting by herself in a diner who gets harassed by a succession of pushy, aggressive men. Soon enough, a waitress turned superhero comes to the woman’s rescue, throwing punches and swapping her leering suitors for the guy she Super Liked on Tinder. It’s an ad that seems befitting of Tinder, given that the app essentially doubles as a game for hardcore users.

Will Super Like help curb the sexist come-ons that plague the app? Probably not; it’s also unlikely that the feature will help users find their one true love through Tinder. But it does add an interesting twist to an app that, till now, has had fairly limited functionality. Users are given just one Super Like per day, a move similar to that of dating apps like Coffee Meets Bagel, which gives users just one match a day.

Tinder explained the change in a blog post:

Now, by swiping up, or simply tapping the new blue star icon when looking at someone’s Tinder profile, you let that special someone know that they stand out from everyone else. The person you Super Liked will take notice – when your profile appears and they’re deciding whether to swipe right, it will show up with a bright blue footer and star icon, highlighting that you Super Liked them. And when they do swipe right on your Super Like, it’ll be an immediate match!

Super Like is currently available in Australia, but will soon be available globally, according to the post. Get your thumbs (and heart) ready.

