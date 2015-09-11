How Do You Combat Sprawl In L.A.? Recycle The City

While the underpinnings of thoughtful urban design and digital files seem completely unrelated, architect Barbara Bestor sees a clear parallel between the two. The goal, she says, is to pack functionality into a compact package. “It’s like in the T.V. show Silicon Valley where you have this high-quality compression algorithm,” she says. “How do you build a nice house to live in that takes up less land, less square footage, and fewer resources so you have a smaller carbon footprint? It seems accurate for a post-sprawl Los Angeles.”

Bestor says this as she’s standing in one of the 18 units within Blackbirds, a residential infill development she designed in Echo Park, a neighborhood in eastern Los Angeles. Five rental houses once stood on the land and the owner originally planned to raze the structures and build a 20-unit apartment building in their stead. Developer Local Construct purchased it and decided to take advantage of the Small Lot Ordinance—a controversial law enacted in 2005 that allows parcels zoned for multi-family structures to be subdivided into smaller lots for single-family homes—to build high-density single-family houses instead.

While some argue that the ordinance destroys low-rent housing, others view it as a way to add sorely needed residential units to the city. The situation is so dire that mayor Eric Garcetti recently issued a mandate to build 100,000 new units by 2021. Infill projects like Blackbirds offer a way to add those structures by making the city denser instead of building on the fringes and escalating the sprawl and traffic congestion for which L.A. is infamous.

“The question is really densification and the future of the city,” Bestor says. “It’s inevitable that more people will move here. Sprawl was the old strategy, which increases the carbon footprint. With the additional traffic issues, it seems untenable and isn’t profitable anymore. More and more, the city is going to get recycled and turned into something else, whether it’s a lot more housing or maybe a lot more mixed use. The question to me as an architect is, what does that look like and how do we create enough of a public discourse and a design discourse about what it should look like?”

The structures are perched at the crest of Vestal Avenue and boast commanding views of hills blanketed with houses, trees, and a few patches of magenta bougainvillea. Through the floor-to-ceiling windows, Bestor points out the development’s location near Elysian Park (Dodger’s Stadium is close by), spitting distance from a DASH rapid transit line that shuttles riders downtown, and a short—albeit steep—stroll to cafes and restaurants. This context is important to Bestor as it informed the development’s design.

“Shape is a very important thing to the architectural concept,” she says. “It isn’t just about a purely minimalist, modernist box; it’s giving the structures an identity that’s not about fitting into the neighborhood so it ‘hides,’ but so it has an identity that sort of reads as symbolic to the people who are living there.”

The 18 units are grouped into nine masses, which reduces the visual presence of how dense the development really is. “It would’ve looked like a row of 18 teeth,” Bestor says of building all of the homes detached. Some of the larger masses hold three discrete units and others hold two. The challenging topography dictated how the structures sit in the landscape and some are built into the hillside. Through the design, Bestor and the developer wanted to show a new paradigm for what building with the Small Lot Ordinance could look like.