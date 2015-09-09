Today in Tabs: Terry Gilliam Found Alive, at XXX

Emily Dreyfuss reported on what it’s like to be a robot at work. This Reuters post is titled “Robot mother builds and improves its own children” which is so triggering for me that I don’t even know what the rest of the story says. Will we see alien nuclear wars? We will if we’re lucky! And Vanity Fair did a long tab about Mark Zuckerberg, obvious Phillip K. Dick character Palmer Luckey, and the forthcoming Oculus Rift mass-market release / failure that included Zuck saying absurd things about the “inevitable” future of big dumb VR glasses and people beaming emotions to each other. The link is giving me a 404 right now though so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯?

mike huckabee, his wife, kentucky county marriage clerk kim davis, and famed author david foster wallace pic.twitter.com/TJkKrsW5oN — BAKOON! (@BAKKOOONN) September 8, 2015

Paul Ford is setting up a savings account for his daughter but not his son, to offset her presumed future wage gap. I imagine he is having a great time engaging with reader feedback right now! Tabs Senior Contributing Editor Bijan Stephen reviewed Michael Clune’s gaming memoir “Gamelife” for TNR. I’m sure he’s having a great time hearing the response from gamergate about it! Read Spencer Hall on growing up poor and the incredible shame of college football not paying its players. And here are two worthwhile Yi-Fen Chou updates, from Jia Tolentino and Soleil Ho.

nothing lasts forever

except the song “november rain” — jennmoneydollars (@jennschiffer) September 9, 2015

Today in ?????:

?: “Woman Says She Discovered Her Long-Term ‘Boyfriend’ Was Her Female Best Friend With a Strap-On“



???: “Ashley Madison Hoax: How Native Marketing Faked Hacker ‘Demands’ And Tricked The World”

??????: “John McAfee Is Starting a New Political Party For His Presidential Run”

Chicken torturer Perdue Farms has sprouted a new cloaca that will extrude organic Niman Ranch beef and pork. The state of frontend tooling, 2015. Monkey vajazzled. Lisa Frank’s Jumanji. Girl Just Likes Cake. De-Fused. Our horrible right wing, explained.

I am off until… probably Tuesday? If you're going to XOXO this weekend do find me and say hi! I'll be the one trying desperately not to make eye contact with anyone I don't already know.

