Today in Tabs: Terry Gilliam Found Alive, at XXX

Director Terry Gilliam was unexpectedly found alive yesterday at the age of XXX. He was truly a British icon. And still is. Meanwhile full-time Victorian cosplayer Sarah Chrisman revised and extended her 2013 XOJane “It Happened To Me! with a sort of “It Is Still Happening To Me” for Vox. Chrisman and her husband do their best to live in a smug and fetishized recreation of the Victorian era (for upper-class white people) which consists mainly of corsetry and bicycling instead of engagement with the British Empire’s foundations in racism, colonialism, and military-backed drug dealing. While she apparently makes allowances for operating a promotional website, Chrisman very authentically projects a 19th century sense of entitled self-satisfaction and grievance.
Emily Dreyfuss reported on what it’s like to be a robot at work. This Reuters post is titled “Robot mother builds and improves its own children” which is so triggering for me that I don’t even know what the rest of the story says. Will we see alien nuclear wars? We will if we’re lucky! And Vanity Fair did a long tab about Mark Zuckerberg, obvious Phillip K. Dick character Palmer Luckey, and the forthcoming Oculus Rift mass-market release / failure that included Zuck saying absurd things about the “inevitable” future of big dumb VR glasses and people beaming emotions to each other. The link is giving me a 404 right now though so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯?
mike huckabee, his wife, kentucky county marriage clerk kim davis, and famed author david foster wallace pic.twitter.com/TJkKrsW5oN
— BAKOON! (@BAKKOOONN) September 8, 2015
Paul Ford is setting up a savings account for his daughter but not his son, to offset her presumed future wage gap. I imagine he is having a great time engaging with reader feedback right now! Tabs Senior Contributing Editor Bijan Stephen reviewed Michael Clune’s gaming memoir “Gamelife” for TNR. I’m sure he’s having a great time hearing the response from gamergate about it! Read Spencer Hall on growing up poor and the incredible shame of college football not paying its players. And here are two worthwhile Yi-Fen Chou updates, from Jia Tolentino and Soleil Ho.
nothing lasts forever
except the song “november rain”
— jennmoneydollars (@jennschiffer) September 9, 2015
Today in ?????:
?: “Woman Says She Discovered Her Long-Term ‘Boyfriend’ Was Her Female Best Friend With a Strap-On“
???: “Ashley Madison Hoax: How Native Marketing Faked Hacker ‘Demands’ And Tricked The World”
??????: “John McAfee Is Starting a New Political Party For His Presidential Run”
Chicken torturer Perdue Farms has sprouted a new cloaca that will extrude organic Niman Ranch beef and pork. The state of frontend tooling, 2015. Monkey vajazzled. Lisa Frank’s Jumanji. Girl Just Likes Cake. De-Fused. Our horrible right wing, explained.
I am off until… probably Tuesday? If you’re going to XOXO this weekend do find me and say hi! I’ll be the one trying desperately not to make eye contact with anyone I don’t already know. Tomorrow there will be guest tabs from GUEST TABBER TKTK.
Today’s Game: Tableflipper by Josh Millard
Today’s Song: DRA’man, “Seven Nation Funk”
~I was tabbing when I wrote this, forgive me if it goes astray~
Today in Tabs knows that Terry Gilliam is American. Let’s all laugh together at people who didn’t read all the way down here before they corrected me about that. We are brought to you by the cream of British publishing since 1824, Fast Company, and by telegraph. Thank you for telling your friends about Today in Tabs! If you didn’t yet, do it today!