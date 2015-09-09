advertisement
<p>The Best, The Worst, And The Most Surprising From The Apple Event</p>

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Fast Company Executive Editor Noah Robischon discusses the news from today’s Apple event. What new products or tweaks are the big winners? What’s the most surprising development? What fell flat? And what are we most excited about? Watch this, then tell us what you thought about today’s news with #29thFloor

