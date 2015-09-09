10 Questions I Still Have After Apple’s Big Event

In June, Apple held a WWDC keynote that was…well, all over the place. It announced new stuff, of course. But there were also jokes! Dancing! Loose-cannon celebrity guests! It was quite a spectacle and fun to take in, but also the least disciplined Apple event I’ve ever witnessed in person.

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

3. Who Wants An iPad Pro? I do! I’ve been using an iPad as a primary computing device for years, and have often craved a larger display, a bit more raw computing muscle, and a serious pressure-sensitive pen. But I’m a whacko. (I know because so many people have told me so when they learn I spend so much time working on an iPad.) I’m personally an advocate of using a loose definition of “PC,” so I’ve considered the iPad to be a personal computer since the day it was announced. But between the screen size and components and keyboard, the iPad Pro is the first iOS device that has been conceived from the get-go for PC-style productivity. It’s either going to be a niche product, or one that expands the world’s understanding of both the iPad and the PC. 4. Will People See The iPad Pro And The Surface As Archrivals? Apple’s big tablet, keyboard, and stylus add up to a hardware package that’s a lot like Microsoft’s Surface Pro. On the software side, however, there are deep philosophical differences: The iPad Pro’s iOS 9 is a mobile operating system that’s been tweaked for a larger display, while the Surface’s Windows 10 is a PC operating system that’s been tweaked for a touch-screen device. People are already joking about the iPad Pro’s debt to the Surface; once the wisecracks are over, I’m curious to see whether consumers will lump them together. 5. Is The iPad Pro Too Big And Heavy? Over on Twitter, when I lust over the idea of a giant iPad, I tend to hear from people who contend that it’s a bad idea on the grounds that it would be uncomfortable to hold. At today’s event, Phil Schiller seemed to address such concerns by noting that the new iPad weighs about the same as the original 2010 model, despite having a screen that’s so much roomier. My guess is that bulk won’t be a major issue: The Pro is aimed at people who want to use a tablet for professional-strength productivity and creativity, not just peruse the web over morning coffee. 6. Whither The iPad Air? This is the first year in the history of the iPad that the version we used to call the “full-sized” iPad–the one with a 9.7″ screen–didn’t get a hardware upgrade. That’s not a catastrophe: Last year’s iPad Air 2 remains powerful and capable, and it’s a logical part of the 2015-2016 lineup. But I still wonder: Now that the iPad Pro exists, will the Air become a second-class citizen in the iPad line? Or could Apple be working on an ambitious makeover for release at a later date? 7. Is The New Apple TV A Catch-Up Device, Or A Landmark? If you treat Apple TV’s features like a checklist, it sounds much like other current boxes: Amazon’s Fire TV, Nvidia’s Shield, Roku’s Roku 3, and others. Voice control, universal search, games, and apps? All are available already in various forms in various places.

advertisement

Of course, Apple’s most successful products rarely matter because they’re unprecedented from a feature standpoint. More often, the company just excels at polishing up existing ideas and integrating them with a level of sophistication which other companies have trouble matching. So I’m willing to believe that the Apple TV could be way better than the competition. It’s just hard to tell from an onstage demo. 8. Is It A Catch-Up Device That Could Become A Landmark? For months–or has it been years?–the conventional wisdom was that Apple was holding off on a new Apple TV until it could put together a streaming subscription service with a real shot at competing with cable. Now it’s released a box sans subscription service, and the theory is that the service has been pushed into next year. Even in the absence of an Apple pay-TV service, things are happening rapidly. (Sling TV, especially, is already a big deal.) But Apple still has a shot at coming up with a content-delivery system that instantly makes the Apple TV much more important–just as the iTunes Music Store did for the iPod more than a decade ago. 9. Is There A Market For A Game Console That Isn’t A Game Console? Gaming is a major part of the new Apple TV value proposition, and the box looks like it’s capable of delivering splendiferous graphics. But it’s not trying to take on the PlayStation 4 or Xbox One directly–like an iPhone or iPad, it’s catering to casual players, not hardcore gamers. Amazon, Nvidia, and Roku all offer gaming of one sort or another already for their TV boxes. As far as I can tell, none of them have had enough success with the concept to prove that there are vast quantities of people out there itching to play games on an unconventional, relatively inexpensive console. Will Apple take the idea mainstream? 10. How Will The Apple Watch Hardware Evolve? Nobody was expecting a truly new Apple Watch today, which was good, because we didn’t get one. Instead, Apple announced new finishes, strap options, and a version produced in collaboration with luxury-goods maker Hermès. Its second-generation devices often feel like the realizations of concepts only partially hashed out in the first incarnations–think iPad 2–so we’re likely to get a much better sense of where Apple thinks its watch is going when it does unveil a significantly new version. I won’t start to get antsy until mid-2016.

advertisement

Ten is a nice number, so let’s end this here. I’m sure I’ll wonder about other aspects of today’s news as I turn it over in my head. For now, I’d love to hear any questions that are on your mind–or your best guesses on the ones I just asked. Related: The History of Apple in Under 3 Minutes