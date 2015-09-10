Paper For iPhone Allows You To Text Digital Sticky Notes

Paper, everyone’s favorite iPad sketching app, is now available for the iPhone. The immediate response this bit of news is going elicit from people is: “Isn’t it just Paper on a smaller screen?”

But when I loaded the iPhone version of Paper for the first time, I immediately realized something surprising: it was the best grocery list app I’d ever used. Type a bit of text. Swipe right to add a circle that I could later check off. Swipe left to make it a subhead bullet point. Then with a button press, I could share this list as a text message (both in screenshot image form, and plaintext) with my wife.

Swipe to format? That’s a big deal. In terms of tweaking text within a touch screen UI, it’s a revolution–it could be the pull-to-refresh of the tablet word processing age. Everyone is going to copy this gesture, and yet it’s a throwaway point, buried halfway through FiftyThree’s press release.

This is the level that FiftyThree is operating on every product update now. Even when they just port their iPad app to the iPhone, they can school the world of app makers on a new paradigm of interaction, and unintentionally create the world’s best shared list apps in the process.

But I digress.

It’s got all of the classic Paper features you’d expect–fluid drawing tools, clever color mixing, and the ability to riff on other people’s sketches that are invisibly stored in the cloud–plus it has that aforementioned capability to make quick lists, too.