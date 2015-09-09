R.I.P. Amazon Fire Phone?

Last month, the Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon had let go of a number of engineers who worked on the Fire phone, the company’s ill-fated attempt at creating a smartphone. According to GeekWire , Amazon has now sold out of its entire stock of Fire phones–and judging by the recent job cuts, the failed device is probably not making a comeback.

GeekWire says that both the 32 GB and 64 GB versions of the Fire phone have sold out as of August, as seen on its Amazon listing. The product page says the item is “currently unavailable” and reads “We don’t know when or if this item will be back in stock.” It took well over a year for Amazon to sell off its backlog of Fire phones; back in October, Amazon absorbed a $170 million charge because a significant portion of the phone’s inventory still remained, even after dropping its price from $199 to 99 cents.

It’s unlikely that the Fire phone will be on the market again anytime soon–if at all. The WSJ‘s report said that Amazon had informed some engineers in Lab126, its hardware research and development arm, that it was putting the brakes on the Fire phone. (One person, however, claimed that Amazon had simply moved further development of the phone to Seattle.) The company also married its phone division with its tablet and e-reader group, in part due to the Fire phone debacle; the restructuring also led to some of the job cuts made in Lab126.

[via GeekWire]