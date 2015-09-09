“Step Brothers” Fans, Rejoice: You Can Now Actually Go To The Catalina Wine Mixer

It’s been quote-fodder for frat boys for years, and the subject of certain Lil Wayne lyrics . But until now, it was just a beautiful dream.

The Catalina Wine Mixer. The biggest helicopter leasing event in the Western hemisphere since 1997. A fictitious event created for the Will Ferrell/John C. Reilly comedy, Step Brothers, captured the imagination of its ardent fans, and has lived on as a memeable pop culture reference. The joke behind the Catalina Wine Mixer in the movie is how everyone takes it increasingly more serious with each profanity laced utterance of the event. Apparently, the island of Catalina itself has started taking it seriously as well.

Descanso Beach Club on Catalina Island will host the first-ever Catalina Wine Mixer on Sunday, September 13th. The event will include live music from comedy group, the Dan Band, plenty of food, wine, of course, and presumably a ton of mixing. No word yet on whether there will be helicopter rides, or if Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, or Adam Scott will make an appearance, but Co.Create’s instinct is: don’t hold your breath.

